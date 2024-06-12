SEAN HANNITY: The world's most dangerous terrorists are coming across Joe Biden's wide-open southern border

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds President Biden’s open border on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: As we have been warning you again and again and again, Joe Biden is playing Russian roulette with the safety and the security of you and your family for more than three long years.

NEVADA GOVERNOR TELLS BIDEN HE'S IN DANGER OF LOSING CRITICAL STATE OVER HIGH PRICES: 'JUST DOESN'T GET IT'

This program, and others on this channel, have been sounding the alarm. The media mob, state run media, they have been complicit. They have been lying to you. The world's most dangerous terrorists, they're coming across Joe Biden's wide-open southern border and terrorist cells are now already right here inside your country, plotting and planning and scheming attacks against all of us. The FBI director, well, he's issued multiple dire warnings on Capitol Hill that have fallen on deaf ears at the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP