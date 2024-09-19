Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the media’s coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We are at a tipping point for our country. ... The media needs to demand answers. The media mob so far refuses to challenge Kamala Harris, and are just basically an extension of her press office.

DEMOCRATS, PUNDITS LINK TRUMP'S OWN RHETORIC TO SECOND ATTEMPT ON HIS LIFE: 'VERY BIG PART OF THE PROBLEM'

Finally, after nearly two months, the Harris campaign strategy of hiding from the press is finally getting a little bit of pushback from the left. Look at this New York Times guest essay.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP