SEAN HANNITY: We are at a tipping point for our country

The media refuses to challenge Kamala Harris, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Alarm bells should be going off in the Harris campaign Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the vice president has a 'lot to answer for' ahead of the 2024 election on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the media’s coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: We are at a tipping point for our country. ... The media needs to demand answers. The media mob so far refuses to challenge Kamala Harris, and are just basically an extension of her press office.  

Finally, after nearly two months, the Harris campaign strategy of hiding from the press is finally getting a little bit of pushback from the left. Look at this New York Times guest essay.  

Now, it was written by the outlet's former L.A. bureau chief, which is titled, "The political cost of Kamala Harris not answering direct questions." She's not even being asked the right questions. In the essay, he says it would "go a long way for her to offer some direct and succinct answers to questions about her plans."  

