SEAN HANNITY: For Trump, one man's trash is another man's treasure

SEAN HANNITY: The party of unity, the party of joy and happiness, love and peace, is at it again – according to the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Half the country is, quote, garbage. According to the Democratic Party, millions of Americans just like you and me, we are a basket of irredeemable deplorables. We are racist, sexist, fascist-loving Nazis who cling to our God, our guns, our Bibles, our religion. And now, apparently, the top Democrat in the White House thinks that we're also garbage.

TRUMP HITS WISCONSIN IN GARBAGE TRUCK ‘IN HONOR OF KAMALA AND JOE BIDEN’

But as the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. And today in Wisconsin, take a look at that. This may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time. Donald Trump, hitching a very special ride on a garbage truck decked out in American flags and MAGA gear. You can tell a lot about the state of a campaign by optics as the Democrats ratchet up the hatred, the name-calling, the vitriol. Donald Trump is working at McDonald's, he's telling jokes at the Al Smith dinner, he's comforting people in North Carolina when it matters and working with Elon Musk to get them communications. Generally, in this case tonight, having a great time.