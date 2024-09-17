SEAN HANNITY: Trump Derangement syndrome is very real

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the heated political rhetoric against former President Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now the threats against Donald Trump, they are very real. The lack of urgency, the lack of accountability at the DHS, and frankly, the entire Biden-Harris administration is beyond appalling.

KAMALA HARRIS IN 'DANGER ZONE' IN SWING STATES SAYS CNN DATA REPORTER: NATIONAL POLLS 'DON'T MATTER'

Make no mistake, Donald Trump has a huge base of devoted supporters. Now, there are Americans who would walk over hot coals to vote for him, and they will, but there are also people who hate the former president with a passion, which has now made him, obviously, the number one target in terms of assassination in our country.

He has a lot of enemies: the Democratic Party, the state-run media mob, the deep state, government officials. Trump Derangement syndrome is very real. They have demonized him. They have besmirched him. They have smeared him. They have slandered him. They have created a caricature of him. In less than a decade, Donald Trump has gone from a billionaire and celebrity beloved by Democrats in the media, to a Republican that these same people now refer to constantly as a "threat to democracy" because his politics and rhetoric did not align with this Democratic machine.