Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Democratic Party’s "coup" in President Biden withdrawing from the 2024 election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, apparently, according to the New York Post and other sources, Joe's decision to drop out was, in fact, coerced. One top Democrat telling Politico "Nancy Pelosi made it very clear that Biden could do it the easy way or the hard way." Sounds like the mob! Anyway, he continued, "She gave him three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way."

There is even speculation that Pelosi and others were threatening to trigger the 25th amendment and remove Biden from office if he did not comply to the elites in his party and so much for Pelosi's lie on MSDNC, she supports whatever decision he makes. Make no mistake, this was a coup inside the Democratic Party .

