SEAN HANNITY: Nothing matters anymore in the upside-down world of Kamala Harris

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses how Kamala Harris' campaign is suddenly trying to alter her stance on many major issues on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with an important message from the Harris campaign. They have kindly now requested that every American disregard anything and everything pretty much Kamala Harris has ever said and done.

And instead, they want you to focus on their candidates' sudden, miraculous election year conversions on massive, major issues. Here's a whole new person now. Apparently amazing. What a transformation. In fact, today in Atlanta, Kamala well sported a brand new southern accent. Very impressive. I lived in Georgia for years.

HARRIS NOW BACKING AWAY FROM SEVERAL FAR-LEFT STANCES SHE ONCE PROMOTED

Now, of course, nothing matters anymore in the upside-down world of Kamala Harris. For example, remember Kamala's recent crusade against fracking? You might recall.

Complete ban, she said on numerous occasions on Friday. However, the Harris campaign told The Hill that their candidate doesn't actually mean what she said many times and now does not support a fracking ban.

Now, here's my question to you. Which Kamala do you believe? I believe the one that said she wants to ban fracking. And what about that single payer Medicare for all bill that she co-sponsored, co-sponsored with Bernie Sanders? Sanders. Remember, she vowed to get rid of private health insurance. This was only a couple of years ago.