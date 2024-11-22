SEAN HANNITY: Legacy media is refusing to change course, even as their numbers decline

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the decline of the legacy media following President-elect Donald Trump's victory on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: You might not have noticed after the election, all across the country, there were many devout Democrats who were not just angry that Donald Trump won – they were also in a complete state of shock. Many were totally, completely blindsided by Donald Trump's resounding win in both the Electoral College and the popular vote. Now, despite the disastrous last four years, the terrible approval numbers of Kamala and Joe, a wave of polls, the Democrats didn't see it coming.

'MORNING JOE' CONTINUES TO LOSE VIEWERS EACH DAY SINCE MSNBC HOSTS REVEALED MAR-A-LAGO MEETING WITH TRUMP

The legacy media didn't see it coming. Probably because the primary source of news is legacy media. I said in 2007, journalism in America is dead. It's been dead and buried, with a few exceptions – like Fox News, for some time. It's become a far-left echo chamber. That is what has emerged.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP