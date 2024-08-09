SEAN HANNITY: Kamala's campaign is simply terrified to let her go off script

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign for neglecting to go off-script on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Mark your calendars because the 2024 presidential election is only 88 days away. And in 39 days, early voting officially kicks off in Pennsylvania and rolls out around the country.

Buckle up, because the next three months, well, it's going to be insane. It'll be an emotional roller coaster. Anyway, President Trump has already survived an assassination attempt. Trump also has emerged unscathed from a multipronged effort from the left to throw him in jail.

And meanwhile, Democrats are now on their second ticket after realizing the Biden-Harris administration failed all of you, dramatically, and they were not capable of winning a second term. But instead of nominating someone new, they have simply anointed the most unpopular vice president in history, and in the history of polling, a person who was routinely mocked on both sides of the aisle for being incompetent, unlikable, and fake.

19 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS NOT HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

WALZ PICK DOES LITTLE TO PERSUADE DEARBORN’S ANTI-BIDEN/HARRIS VOTERS

What can be unburdened by what has been… No wonder she reads the same exact speech at every single campaign event, pretty much word for word. Now her campaign is simply terrified to let her go off script, and for good reason. The more people hear from the real Kamala Harris and the more they get to know her, the less likely she is to get elected.