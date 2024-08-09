Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Kamala's campaign is simply terrified to let her go off script

The more people know Kamala, the less likely she is to get elected

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris for giving the same speeches over and over again on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign for neglecting to go off-script on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Mark your calendars because the 2024 presidential election is only 88 days away. And in 39 days, early voting officially kicks off in Pennsylvania and rolls out around the country. 

Buckle up, because the next three months, well, it's going to be insane. It'll be an emotional roller coaster. Anyway, President Trump has already survived an assassination attempt. Trump also has emerged unscathed from a multipronged effort from the left to throw him in jail. 

And meanwhile, Democrats are now on their second ticket after realizing the Biden-Harris administration failed all of you, dramatically, and they were not capable of winning a second term. But instead of nominating someone new, they have simply anointed the most unpopular vice president in history, and in the history of polling, a person who was routinely mocked on both sides of the aisle for being incompetent, unlikable, and fake. 

19 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS NOT HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

Harris speaking in Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 09: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 9, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Kamala Harris and her newly selected running mate Tim Walz are campaigning across the country this week.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

WALZ PICK DOES LITTLE TO PERSUADE DEARBORN’S ANTI-BIDEN/HARRIS VOTERS

 What can be unburdened by what has been… No wonder she reads the same exact speech at every single campaign event, pretty much word for word. Now her campaign is simply terrified to let her go off script, and for good reason. The more people hear from the real Kamala Harris and the more they get to know her, the less likely she is to get elected. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.