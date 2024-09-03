Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris is 'burdened by what has been'

Kamala Harris wants a reset, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris wants a reset

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the vice president's gaffes ahead of the election on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership, especially regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal, ahead of the 2024 election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Despite her best wishes, Kamala is, in fact, "burdened by what has been," and that is the worst administration in modern history. She wants a reset: "I haven't been here for four years. Don't blame me."

44 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS YET TO DO FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE 

It's an administration that bears her name. It's especially true in Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. service members murdered, along with hundreds of others. Americans abandoned behind enemy lines. Our allies, that helped us for 20 years, many of them were taken from their homes, never to be seen or heard from again. 

During the Harris-Biden administration and their horrific withdrawal from Afghanistan, this was one of the worst moments in American history, and as Kamala used to brag, she was the last person in the room with a very courageous Joe Biden when he made that fateful decision to hastily withdraw from the country. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.