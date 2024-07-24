Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The honeymoon phase with Kamala Harris is underway

Hannity reacts to Kamala in her own words

By Fox News Staff
Published
Sean Hannity: This is Kamala in her own words Video

Sean Hannity: This is Kamala in her own words

Fox News host Sean Hannity unpacks Vice President Kamala Harris' record as she seeks the presidency on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity unpacks Vice President Kamala Harris’ voting record as she runs for the presidency on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden can barely talk, but Democrats, the state-run media mob, they now want you to believe that Joe Biden is too far gone for a political campaign but he can somehow still carry out his duties as president for another six months. He looked, as usual, weak, frail and a cognitive mess.  

ADAM SCHIFF CLAIMS HE WASN'T PART OF 'COORDINATED EFFORT' TO FORCE BIDEN OUT 

We told you this before the 2020 election. Now, these are the same people, only a few weeks ago, that told you Biden was sharp as a tack and the videos we showed you, that were unedited of his decline, were cheap fake videos. The same people who now want you to believe that Kamala Harris is the second coming of Jesus. We're now less than a week into Kamala's ascension as her party's presidential nominee.  

The honeymoon phase, you know the sugar high, is fully underway and breaking tonight, Democrats just finalized a plan to nominate Harris before the convention to prevent any debate or competition. 

Meanwhile, the state-run media mob … are gushing over Harris, scrubbing her radical record. They now claim that the real border czar was never really the border czar.  

