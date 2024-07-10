Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Everyone on earth knows Biden is unfit to serve

The Democrats’ worst nightmare is now unfolding, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Sean Hannity: Democrats are openly 'scheming' to replace Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity says Democrats do not like that 'they are going to lose' on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to some lawmakers "begging" Biden to step aside on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: The Democrats’ worst nightmare is now unfolding in slow motion for all to see. The current president of the United States is now running for reelection.  

GEORGE CLOONEY URGES BIDEN TO STEP ASIDE OR HE'LL LOSE, SAYS HE'S CLEARLY DECLINED 

He's not fit to serve. Everyone on Earth knows this and has known for years that Joe Biden is mentally inept. With the exception, maybe, of Joe Biden himself, who refuses to step aside.  

Now, after years of covering up all of this, the flat-out lying to the American people and maybe to themselves, top Democrats, celebrities in Hollywood, all the elites, prominent left-wing pundits are coming out of the woodwork to beg their clueless president to drop out of the race just weeks before the Democratic National Convention.  

Even George Stephanopoulos, David Axelrod, Michael Moore, the editorial board at the New York Times, and the numerous Democratic lawmakers (actually, nine of them) have openly doubted Joe's ability to beat Trump or even fulfill the basic duties of his job.  

