SEAN HANNITY: The Democratic Party is in complete disarray

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to concern over President Biden’s re-election bid as Americans question the state of his health on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, the state-run media mob, they're in shambles. The Democratic Party is in complete disarray, but the writing is on the wall. Joe Biden, he's running for president. He will still be running for president tomorrow and the day after and the day after that, all the way it looks like, to Election Day, at least for now.

CNN HOST SLAMS WISCONSIN RADIO SHOW FOR EDITING BIDEN POST-DEBATE INTERVIEW: ‘H--- NO!’

Now, you ever heard the phrase "play stupid games, win stupid prizes?" Well, Democrats, here is your prize. Joe Biden is your nominee. The people, they voted for him, he's not dropping out and frankly, to his credit, he is standing up for voters, the people that went to the polls. He was nominated by an overwhelming majority of Democrats nationwide.

Now, of course, this happened as the state-run media mob and Democratic elites, they have now, for over four years, have been covering up what is very transparent, clear and obvious and that is Joe Biden is in clear mental, cognitive decline. They have lied repeatedly about his ability to serve and they have been hiding him away from all of you and the spotlight as much as possible