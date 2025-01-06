JESSE WATTERS: Of all people, Kamala Harris was the one who made Trump's win official

JESSE WATTERS: So, as you see, I'm back from assignment and I'm not really allowed to tell you where I was. And if any of you ever find out. Don't tell anyone, because I'll get in trouble. So let's go to D.C. where a big fight erupted today before Congress certified the election.

Pretty much the same thing as January 6th, four years ago. Just some minor differences. This just moments before Congress certified Trump's victory. CNN says today marks the most stunning comeback in U.S. political history. And of all people, Kamala Harris was the one who made it official.

…

Trump called today a big moment in history, and it's also the end of an era, the Obama era. A Democratic strategist says you can just smell it in the air. A deep sense of betrayal among Democrat voters and an underlying realization that the Democratic Party's politburo sold voters a bill of goods.

The gaslighting of the public on Biden's decrepitude, the false idol of the Kamala Harris's campaign of joy and the repeated cowering to the far left. Even Chuck Schumer says Democrats lost their mind.