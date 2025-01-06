Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

JESSE WATTERS: Of all people, Kamala Harris was the one who made Trump's win official

By Kira Mautone Fox News
Published
close
Even Chuck Schumer says Democrats lost their mind: Jesse Watters Video

Even Chuck Schumer says Democrats lost their mind: Jesse Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how Vice President Kamala Harris had to certify President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential election win on ‘Jesse Waters Primetime.’

JESSE WATTERS: So, as you see, I'm back from assignment and I'm not really allowed to tell you where I was. And if any of you ever find out. Don't tell anyone, because I'll get in trouble. So let's go to D.C. where a big fight erupted today before Congress certified the election. 

Pretty much the same thing as January 6th, four years ago. Just some minor differences. This just moments before Congress certified Trump's victory. CNN says today marks the most stunning comeback in U.S. political history. And of all people, Kamala Harris was the one who made it official. 

kamala harris

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump called today a big moment in history, and it's also the end of an era, the Obama era. A Democratic strategist says you can just smell it in the air. A deep sense of betrayal among Democrat voters and an underlying realization that the Democratic Party's politburo sold voters a bill of goods.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gaslighting of the public on Biden's decrepitude, the false idol of the Kamala Harris's campaign of joy and the repeated cowering to the far left. Even Chuck Schumer says Democrats lost their mind. 

Kira Mautone is an Associate Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kira.mautone@fox.com. 

Related Topics