SEAN HANNITY: Biden working to ‘obstruct’ Trump’s incoming agenda in final weeks in office

Fox News host Sean Hannity tears into the Biden administration's policies and actions in the final weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Everything the Biden administration is now doing in these final weeks is all designed to obstruct the policies that the American people voted for.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO ANNOUNCE $725M WEAPONS PACKAGE TO UKRAINE MONTHS BEFORE TRUMP IS SWORN IN

They're not trying to improve the country. They're not doing it to make your life better. They want to make Donald Trump's job harder and try to stop his agenda. The radical left got destroyed in November. For them, everything is about politics. It is about power.

They don't care about the quality of your life. They lie to you about the economy. They lied to you about borders. They told you the world was safe and secure – the Afghanistan withdrawal was just great, while pretending to be the most virtuous people on the face of the earth.