SEAN HANNITY: Biden has 'no intention' of leaving this race

Fox News host Sean Hannity dives into President Biden's gaffes during his press conference following the 2024 NATO Summit on " Hannity ."

BIDEN'S HIGH-STAKES SOLO PRESS CONFERENCE SLAMMED FROM THE RIGHT AS ‘ANOTHER DISASTER’

SEAN HANNITY: What we just witnessed was a typical, strange, bizarre, unpredictable day with the president who's in cognitive decline, who we know has been in cognitive decline since the election in 2020.

Joe was high energy, low energy, yelling, and he was whispering a lot. Maybe not as tongue-tied as normal, OK, plus for Joe, but very strange, very bizarre, as we have been chronicling on this program for four straight years.

This is why the big lie and cover up is so dangerous and has been so insidious for the country and, frankly, for the world. We have been showing you this for years. And all of them, all the Democrats, the state-run media mob, they all lied.

They all covered it up. Biden was defiant tonight and clearly has no intention of leaving this race. And yet, at one point, it appeared he did leave the door open a little bit to being replaced at the convention. I don't believe that for a second.