SEAN HANNITY: Biden has 'no intention' of leaving this race

Tonight's conference was 'bizarre', Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity analyzes President Biden’s answers during his press conference on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity dives into President Biden's gaffes during his press conference following the 2024 NATO Summit on "Hannity." 

BIDEN'S HIGH-STAKES SOLO PRESS CONFERENCE SLAMMED FROM THE RIGHT AS ‘ANOTHER DISASTER’

SEAN HANNITY: What we just witnessed was a typical, strange, bizarre, unpredictable day with the president who's in cognitive decline, who we know has been in cognitive decline since the election in 2020. 

Joe was high energy, low energy, yelling, and he was whispering a lot. Maybe not as tongue-tied as normal, OK, plus for Joe, but very strange, very bizarre, as we have been chronicling on this program for four straight years. 

President Joe Biden at a news conference during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, July 11, 2024. President Joe Biden and NATO's 31 other leaders had hoped their summit would celebrate fresh unity against Russia's Vladimir Putin, send a warning to China and prove the alliance is as strong as ever in its 75th year, but the three days of pageantry will be overshadowed by domestic turmoil across the alliance. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is why the big lie and cover up is so dangerous and has been so insidious for the country and, frankly, for the world. We have been showing you this for years. And all of them, all the Democrats, the state-run media mob, they all lied. 

They all covered it up. Biden was defiant tonight and clearly has no intention of leaving this race. And yet, at one point, it appeared he did leave the door open a little bit to being replaced at the convention. I don't believe that for a second. 

