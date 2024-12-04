Sarah Silverman says she's become less political because 'no one' wants to hear from celebrities anymore

Comedian Sarah Silverman explained why she wasn't as outspoken about her political views this election season in a new interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The liberal comic put out videos encouraging voters to elect President Obama during the 2008 and 2012 campaigns. She also spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

The comedian explained she wasn't out campaigning for the Democratic Party this time around because of her comedy tour schedule and because she felt that voters weren't interested in hearing what celebrities have to say about politics.

"I was on the road with this tour, for one thing. A lot of people asked me if I was going to make a video or something. But my feeling was that no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now," Silverman told the newspaper.

"Maybe I was wrong," she continued. "I just focused on reposting thoughts from smarter people. There is one thing I wish I had done. In 2008, I did something called the Great Schlep where I told young Jews to tell their grandparents they wouldn’t visit them again unless they voted for Obama. I should have done something like that again."

"Not that it would have made a difference," she admitted.

Several big-name celebrities showed up to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris in the final weeks of the election, including Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah and Julia Roberts.

The Harris campaign was later criticized for spending over $10 million on these star-studded events as part of her $1.5 billion spending spree during her campaign that ended in defeat to President-elect Donald Trump.

On her social media accounts, Silverman spoke out in favor of abortion rights and encouraged Americans to vote in the election.

She also shared a photo of herself holding up a Harris poster in September with the caption, "Vote Joy! Vote Kamala!"