San Jose State University (SJSU) has suspended a professor for allegedly telling students to violate university policies at anti-Israel protests on campus.

Sang Hea Kil, a Justice Studies professor and former anti-racism chair for the Social Justice Transformation Committee at SJSU according to her biographical page, posted the news on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Kil posted to Instagram that she was suspended "for my Palestine work," vowing that "the fight for academic freedom continues!!!" Kil will not be able to access campus facilities or perform any duties related to her job, according to the letter.

The letter also explained that the basis of the decision was because of repeated violations despite notice of university policies, which included witnessed and documented examples of "unprofessional and exploitative conduct towards students and others."

This included "directing and encouraging students to violate university policies in contradiction to your duties and responsibilities as a faculty member and student advisor, engaging in harassing and offensive conduct and comments directed towards colleagues individually and as a group, targeting at least one colleague and/or a group of colleagues for engaging in their work duties by publicly posting their picture and/or group description with inflammatory comments and creating a risk of harm to them; and activities with and/or directives to students for your own personal interest or gain," the letter stated.

San Jose State told Fox News Digital it does not comment on personnel matters.

Kil told local news outlet ABC7 the suspension violated her constitutional rights and the university's accusations in the letter were untrue. According to the report, Kil described herself as a liaison between the administration and encampment protesters on the campus last month.

"They made wild accusations baseless, with no evidence that I directed the students to do a march through the Student Rec Center, that never happened. We did not march through the Student Rec Center," Kil told ABC7. "The other thing they said is that I directed the students to lay down their camps, and the students refused to listen to my orders. And again, that did not happen."

Earlier this month, Kil posted emails from administrators to her Instagram account, warning her against encouraging students to disregard the university's time, place and manner policy.

"The expectation moving forward is that you will cease directing students to violate policies," the email from Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Mari Fuentes-Martin said. "The health, safety and welfare of SJSU's students must remain a priority at all times. Your anticipated cooperation is appreciated."

She was placed under investigation on April 25 for allegedly encouraging students to disrupt university operations inside a campus building and reportedly participating in disruptive activities herself, according to another letter she posted to her Instagram.

Kil resigned from her position as anti-racism chair of the Social Justice Transformation Committee, according to a statement she posted to Instagram, as well as all committees in the Palestine, Arab, Muslim [PAM] Caucus of the California Faculty Association.

"I am resigning now as co-chair and from all committees in pam. [It] was an honor to fight side by side with you all against the tragic and painful silence around the genocide we experienced at our campuses," Kil said in a statement to her colleagues last month, which she posted on her Instagram. "You all inspired me to do more than I ever thought possible and i am so grateful to you all for this shared experience. I wish you the best in your battle for bds (boycott, divestment and sanctions) at the CSU and CFA. You will be victorious!"

