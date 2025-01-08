Rogan suggests Trump should take over Mexico after Canada and make it 'safe'

Podcaster Joe Rogan responded to President-elect Trump's recent chatter about expanding U.S. territory by saying he may as well annex Mexico as he cracks down on crime.

In the past week, President-elect Trump has flirted with territorial expansion of the United States, ranging from acquiring Greenland to making Canada the 51st state.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned," Trump wrote on Truth Social following Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announcing his upcoming resignation. "If Canada merged with the U.S. [sic], there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

Rogan shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram, suggesting, "I say we let Mexico in too." He followed up by discussing this on Wednesday.

"Do you think that they'll take Canada in to be the 51st or 52nd state, whichever one it is," comedian and podcaster Theo Von asked Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"Here's what I think, I think we take Canada and then we go right into Mexico," Rogan replied.

"Let’s f---ing go," his comedian guest said in approval.

Rogan referred to his social media post floating the idea and explained his reasoning.

"Everybody keeps sneaking over, how about we just let him stay here... Just like how about we go into that?" he said as he referred to Mexico. "Instead of trying to like, let all the bad stuff in, how about we make this like totally lockdown safe and then expand safety? Expand it, but you got to do it without stripping people of their rights."

Theo Von then cited Poland, a well-known example of a country which has tougher border policies than many of its European neighbors amid the migrant crisis.

"Poland doesn't let anybody in or out of their country is that right?" Theo Von said.

"They don't f--- around, dude," Rogan affirmed.

Theo Von then argued that America feels like a "halfway house" of ideals as it has declined from "’Ford tough’ type vibes, but then everything kinda changes over time and now I feel like it’s-we don’t know what America is, and I think that’s the part that seems super scary to people."

"Well that's the part that's easy to manipulate right?" Rogan said. "So in this moment of chaos that we're talking about ‘I don't know what America is anymore’ that's when you get all these f---ing activist groups that are not real."