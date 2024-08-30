Rock star stops show to share faith message with audience: 'Jesus Christ loves you'

The lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down paused a recent show to share a message about the love of Jesus with thousands of fans.

The band, perhaps best known for its 2000 hit song "Kryptonite," was performing at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania on August 23, when singer Brad Arnold decided to share the uplifting message, PennLive first reported.

"I feel like I can identify with this song more than most of our songs," he said about their next song in the set, "Away From the Sun." "This world surrounds us with a message that we’ll never be good enough, we’ll never be strong enough, we’ll never be beautiful enough, we’ll never be rich enough. Whatever the case may be. Certainly that we'll never win. Social media surrounds us with those messages all the time. It’s driven down our throats every day, that we’ll never be good enough and that nobody really, really loves us," he began, according to video footage of the event shared on YouTube.

"My friends, I just want to take a second to tell you, that’s an absolute lie," he continued.

"You are loved. You are enough, and you will win. Not only can you win, but you will win. You’ll always be enough for one reason. And that’s because Jesus Christ loves you," he told the crowd.

Some fans cheered and applauded the singer's message.

Arnold added, "Jesus Christ loves you so much that he made you just the way you are, just the way you’re standing there right now."

"He also loves you to let you know that you're not complete," he continued. "I promise you there’s more, and you will win."

"I failed all day today. You failed today. But you’re still the one that Jesus loves," Arnold said before leading the large crowd in a chant of, "I am the one that Jesus loves."

"Amen, my friends. Thank you so much." he added.

According to CBN, this isn't the first time Arnold has been open about his faith on stage.

He is also outspoken about his beliefs on social media, where he sometimes reposts Bible verses.