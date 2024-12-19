Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Racist messages found on Tennessee college campus were ‘fabricated,' school says

'This matter has caused enormous pain to our community,' Rhodes College said

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
School district faces civil rights complaint over Whites-only 'affinity group' about how to be less racist Video

School district faces civil rights complaint over Whites-only 'affinity group' about how to be less racist

Parental rights advocacy group, Parents Defending Education (PDE), plans to file a civil rights complaint against Boston Public Schools over the district's racially-segregated "affinity groups"

A Tennessee college revealed that racist messages found written on campus were fabricated by a student in an apparent attempt to make Donald Trump supporters look bad.

Rhodes College confirmed to Fox News Digital that a student had admitted to leaving the messages strewn about campus that were found over Thanksgiving break and were being investigated as a hate crime. Instead, it turned out to be yet another race hoax.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of our Campus Safety officers and the Memphis Police Department, the investigation into the hate crime that occurred recently on our campus has ended with the identification of the perpetrator and the conclusion this incident was fabricated. This individual has admitted responsibility," the statement read.

TRUMP MAKES BLIZZARD OF NEWS, SHOWS RESTRAINT AT PRESSER, EVEN WHILE SLAMMING THE MEDIA

Rhodes College

Rhodes College said racist messages found on campus over Thanksgiving break were "fabricated" by a student.  (Reuters/Karen Pulfer Focht)

It added, "This matter has caused enormous pain to our community, and we are taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable, including all legal avenues that may be available to us."

The school launched an investigation into the racist messages after flyers were reportedly found near its National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza, a space on campus that honors the school’s nine historically Black Greek organizations.

According to a local Memphis CBS affiliate "Trump Rules" and racial slurs about Black people were written on 13 pieces of paper that were found around that area of campus. 

Student and National Pan-Hellenic Council member Lauren Roberts confirmed the content of the racist messages to the outlet days after they were found, adding, "They were vulgar."

Another student condemned the messages, telling WREG, "I didn’t agree with it. I know a lot of my friends who were pretty upset about it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Brothers who staged Jussie Smollett hoax: This was a 'real injustice' Video

The school’s Critical Campus Safety Communications office put out a "Timely Warning" on November 30 to alert students about the racial slur.

It read, "Rhodes College Campus Safety and Institutional Equity are investigating a reported hate crime of intimidation based on racial bias. Writings were found near the NPHC monument on Saturday, November 30, 2024, that contained profanity and a racial slur."

The school provided a statement on the initial discovery, saying, "We are working diligently to identify the person responsible for leaving a message of hateful rhetoric on our campus over the Thanksgiving break. It is still an active investigation. We are a community that is firmly committed to diversity, inclusion, belonging, civility, and respect, and we do not tolerate racial bias or hate speech."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 