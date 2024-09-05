Pope Francis calls out lack of parents, laments many adults 'have a cat or a little dog instead of a child'

Pope Francis repeated his previous critique that many adults in modern civilization are choosing to raise pets instead of children.

During his tour of Southeast Asia and the Pacific, CNN reported that Pope Francis spoke in Indonesia about the population crisis facing much of modern civilization.

"You’re an example for everyone, for all the countries that maybe, and this might sound funny, these families prefer to have a cat or a little dog instead of a child," the Catholic leader said to Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

The Indonesian president, who presides over one of the most populous Muslim countries, laughed and replied, "it’s true, isn’t it?"

VANCE DEFENDS ‘CHILDLESS CAT LADY’ COMMENT, SAYS ‘JOKE’ WAS ‘WILLFULLY MISINTERPRETED’ BY DEMOCRATS

The pontiff has lamented the low birthrate in Europe, and has backed policies trying to reverse the trend.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that Pope Francis had spoken at a conference in Rome, where he referred to Europe as an "old, tired and resigned" continent.

"Homes are filled with objects and emptied of children, becoming very sad places. There is no shortage of little dogs, cats. These are not lacking. There is a lack of children," the pontiff said.

Pope Francis has spoken about this issue in Western civilization in previous years as well.

The Times recalled when Francis spoke of a woman in 2023 who had asked him to bless her dog, referring to it as "my baby."

"I lost my patience and scolded her, saying many children are hungry and you bring me a dog," he said at the time.

TRUMP SENIOR CAMPAIGN ADVISOR SLAMS LEFT: TAKING VANCE'S ‘CAT LADY’ COMMENTS ‘BLATANTLY OUT OF CONTEXT’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2022, the Catholic leader made headlines when he branded couples who adopt pets instead of children as "selfish" as part of a call to resolve the "demographic winter" that the West faces.

"Today… we see a form of selfishness," the pope said as he addressed a general audience on the topic of parenthood. "We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children."

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report.