OpenAI debuts ChatGPT Gov, a new version of the chatbot for US government agencies

Open AI says this announcement aligns with President Trump's EO emphasizing the need to maintain global leadership in AI

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
OpenAI chief urges US to maintain 'lead' in AI developments: 'Critically important' Video

OpenAI chief urges US to maintain 'lead' in AI developments: 'Critically important'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits down with Shannon Bream to discuss the positives and potential negatives of artificial intelligence and the importance of maintaining a lead in the A.I. industry over China. 

OpenAI has announced a new "ChatGPT for Gov" product that the company says will provide U.S. government agencies an additional way to access their frontier large language models (LLMs) while maintaining internal security standards.

"We believe the U.S. government's adoption of artificial intelligence can boost efficiency and productivity and is crucial for maintaining and enhancing America's global leadership in this technology. This includes making our models available to support public sector work that benefits society – such as public health, energy and the environment, transportation and infrastructure, consumer protection, and national security," OpenAI wrote in a Tuesday press release.

The company believes that partnering with the U.S. government is key to ensuring rapidly developing AI capabilities are well understood by policymakers and responsibly integrated to deliver services to American citizens.

OpenAI and ChatGPT

In this photo illustration, the OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen with ChatGPT logo in the background.  (Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ChatGPT Gov, a new tailored version of ChatGPT, enables agencies to use OpenAI's frontier models all within their own secure hosting environment (Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or government cloud tenant atop of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI API sServive).

By giving agencies the power to run ChatGPT Gov within their tenant, OpenAI says this will enable them to more easily manage security, privacy and compliance requirements (such as their existing cybersecurity protocols).

OpenAI also believes that ChatGPT Gov will expedite the authorization of OpenAI tools to handle non-public sensitive data.

ChatGPT Gov includes many of the same features and capabilities currently available with ChatGPT Enterprise, including the ability to save and share conversations within their government workspace, uploading text and image files as well as an administrative console for CIOs and It teams to manage users, groups, custom GPTs and single sign-on (SSO).

ChatGPT Gov also gives government agencies access to GPT-4o, OpenAI's flagship model that specializes in text interpretation, summarization, coding, mathematics and image interpretation.

The OpenAI ChatGPT logo is seen on a mobile phone

The OpenAI ChatGPT logo is seen on a mobile phone in this photo illustration on May 30, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland.  ((Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

ChatGPT Gov differs from Enterprise because instead of being an external cloud-hosted service, OpenAI gives customers the container images.

"We're basically giving them the software and then customers host that themselves. And by doing that process, they're inheriting the control and they're able to authorize it faster," an OpenAI representative told Fox News Digital.

Open AI says this new announcement aligns with President Donald Trump's recent executive order emphasizing the need to maintain America's global leadership in AI. By embracing and integrating this technology, OpenAI suggests that the U.S. will not only enhance capabilities at home but also reinforce America's competitive edge on the global stage.

OpenAI showed ChatGPT Gov's "vision capabilities" during a recent press demo. With this feature, users can take a picture of a printed document, upload it to the model and receive a detailed summary of its contents. The product can also interpret and summarize handwritten notes, aka "chicken scratch," written on important papers.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman(R), accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump announced an investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and took questions on a range of topics including his presidential pardons of Jan. 6 defendants, the war in Ukraine, cryptocurrencies and other topics.   (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

ChatGPT Gov can also translate documents into different languages for easy distribution to important parties.

Since 2024, more than 90,000 users across more than 3,500 US federal, state, and local government agencies have sent over 19 million messages on ChatGPT to support their day-to-day work, according to OpenAI.

Air Force Research Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and the State of Minnesota's Enterprise Translations Office are some of the entities already utilizing ChatGPT. The United States Agency for International Development was the first federal agency to adopt ChatGPT Enterprise to reduce administrative burden, analyze global health data and make it easier for new and local organizations to form partnerships. 

