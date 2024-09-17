The oldest family feud in America continues with a 21st century twist: 'We can't seem to get away from them'

A new generation of Hatfields and McCoys are carrying on their families' feud in Fox Nation's "The Real Hatfields & McCoys."

Although the feud began nearly 200 years ago, McCoy descendant Courtney McCoy DeProspero and her husband Derek DeProspero told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the rivalry is "real" and going strong.

"We can't seem to get away from them," Courtney said.

What started in the hollers of the Appalachians during the Civil War lingers on in West Virginia with the descendants of the first Hatfield and McCoy patriarchs, and season two of Fox Nation's "The Real Hatfields & McCoys" explores the latest chapters of the storied clash.

"You are going to see our issues with the Hatfields, what they've been putting us through, how they tried to impede us from our growth, hinder us from moving around," Courtney told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "They don't even want us in the region. So not only you're going to see the family part of us growing and expanding within our love in our marriage, but you're going to also see us growing and expanding and surrounding them."

Derek, who married into the rivalry, recounted a time members of the Hatfield family allegedly followed him around a Sam's Club.

"It was wild. I mean, just kind of like harassment a little bit, but at the same time, I keep it moving. You know? I mean, I'm just like, ‘get out of here,’" he said.

The feud extends from family members to business to territory, and season two of Fox Nation's "The Real Hatfields & McCoys" showcases its latest twists.

