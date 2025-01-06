New guide helps parents protect kids against 'woke' ideologies in schools

FIRST ON FOX— A conservative website devoted to tracking critical race theory (CRT) and other "woke" concepts in higher education has launched a free resource for parents of school-age students to help them fight against these ideologies.

The K-12 Parent's Guide, unveiled this week by CriticalRace.org, aims to "empower" parents with "knowledge and an action plan" to identify and oppose CRT in their child's current or prospective school.

The guide, shared first with Fox News Digital, breaks down the origins of CRT, before sharing common buzzwords associated with it, such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), decolonization and anti-racism.

Parents are also given tools about where to find CRT in public schools and ways they can take action against these political ideas influencing their child's education.

Kemberlee Kaye, Managing Editor of CriticalRace.org, said they were compelled to create the resource because of increased requests from parents of younger students for guidance on navigating this topic in their child's education.

The parent guide is intended to help those families who may not have the option to pull their kids from public schools, but still want to protect their children as best as they can.

"We are deeply committed to education free from overt biases that attempt to turn our children against one another, their families, their culture, and their country. We know it's not possible for everyone to pull their children out of government-run education in favor of private options or home education, so we created a Parent's Guide to provide a roadmap for parents who are concerned about what their children might be learning in our public school system," Kaye shared in a statement.

"It should not be the case that parents have to be on guard against their local school districts, but unfortunately, that is the case for most publicly funded districts right now. It's our hope that when enough people get involved, demand transparency, and insist on better for their children, the system will be required to respond accordingly by abandoning pernicious and divisive ideology," Kaye added.

Critical race theory is a legal and academic framework that's become a cultural flashpoint in the aftermath of George Floyd's death as part of a national racial reckoning.

Proponents of CRT argue that race is a social construct used by dominant groups to "oppress or exploit people of color," according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Parents have battled over CRT's influence on their child's curriculum at fiery school board meetings across the country over the past few years.

During the height of these school board battles in 2021, Cornell Law School professor William Jacobson launched the database CriticalRace.org to expose how this ideology is permeating U.S. institutions.

The website includes information on nearly 400 colleges and universities and medical schools. The website also has information on CRT initiatives at the top 50 elite private K-12 schools in the country.

Like DEI, which can involve prioritizing race, gender or sexuality in hiring, training and programming in America's workplaces, CRT has received intense backlash from critics who call these ideas divisive and discriminatory.

"Critical race theory is an elite ideology developed originally at Harvard Law School that has now spread in various forms and variations to K-12, corporations and government. The hyper-focus on and centering of race is contrary to the values of equality and treating people as individuals not mere group members," Jacobson previously told Fox News Digital.

