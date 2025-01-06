James Carville calls on Democrats to 'tone it down' with 'idiotic NPR jargon'

Democratic political consultant and advisor James Carville called on his party to "tone" down the use of "jargonistic language" with voters, calling it ineffective.

"Let’s just be authentic and to the point," Carville told White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki in an interview Sunday night, when asked about sophisticated political-style language from Washington, D.C.

"So I think people like you and I can bring this home by example and don’t use that idiotic NPR jargon when you are talking to voters," he said.

JAMES CARVILLE ADMITS DEMS FOCUSED TOO MUCH ON TRUMP, RIPS ALTERNATIVE MEDIA FOR 'GOOFY INFORMATION'

Carville released an op-ed for The New York Times last week saying that he was "wrong about the 2024 election," recalling his old adage in 1992 that "it's the economy, stupid," when advising then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton that voters care about the economy more than any other issue.

"I was telling them, all educated, smarter than I was, don’t be too smart here, okay?" Carville said, recalling conversations with fellow political strategists working for Clinton at the time.

Carville said that people like him and Psaki should "lead by example" in the party and use language that regular people can understand.

JAMES CARVILLE CONCEDES HE WAS WRONG ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS' CHANCES: 'IT WILL ALWAYS BE THE ECONOMY, STUPID'

Carville told CNN host Michael Smerconish in an interview on Saturday that Democrats lost on crime more than on issues like inflation and illegal immigration.

"People thought we had disorder at the border. People thought it was disorder in pricing and inflation. People thought incorrectly. I would argue that that was crime."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

As for the future, Carville presented three issues that the Democratic Party should focus on for the next election, "Let‘s try codifying Roe v. Wade, that has two-thirds support. It‘s all across the Democratic Party. They can‘t do it. Let‘s talk about raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That unifies the Democratic Party. That has over two-thirds support. Do that. Let‘s talk about taxes over 400,000. Don‘t let those tax cuts expire. Take that money and put it into a first-time homebuyers relief fund or rental relief fund. They can‘t do that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.