Trump's controversial Cabinet picks: Fox Nation takes stock in new series

While Donald Trump's allies have been steadfast in defending most of his Cabinet choices, some of the President-elect's nominees have caused a stir from both sides of the aisle. Now, Fox Nation dives deep into each pick — however controversial — in its latest episodic series, "The Cabinet."

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Trump’s secretary nominee for the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) has caused some controversy. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ran as an Independent in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, but on Aug. 23 he dropped out and announced his support for Trump. If he is confirmed by the Senate, RFK Jr. plans to re-evaluate many health policies, from vaccines to ultra-processed foods. This initiative explains the viral motto, "Make America Healthy Again," which summarizes his ambitions in the Trump administration.

RFK JR. SAYS HE PLANS TO ALSO MEET WITH DEMS IN BID TO GET CONFIRMED AS TRUMP HHS HEAD

"It ended up bringing a lot of credibility to the campaign," Fox News contributor Charles Hurt said on RFK Jr.'s endorsement.

"I normally don't think endorsements matter that much," he continued. "But I think that RFK's endorsement of Trump made a huge difference."

SEN. MARCO RUBIO

During the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., traded barbs and insults with Trump. However, despite their differences, the two politicians joined forces during Trump’s first term, and the Florida senator became known as a loyal supporter of the president. In November, Rubio was nominated as United States Secretary of State and awaits his confirmation from the Senate.

"He has a lot of the qualities that Trump likes," Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said in the Fox Nation episode. "He's just a good politician. He's smooth, he knows where the bodies are buried."

Hurt also added that Rubio is "widely respected across the aisle," and expects him to even pick up some Democratic votes in the Senate confirmation.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM

Kristi Noem, the current governor of South Dakota, is Trump's nominee for his secretary of Homeland Security. Despite not being a leader from a border state, on multiple occasions she used her state’s resources to help stem the flow of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Noem’s nomination was a surprise to many, but Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said she "is someone who can be a go-between with Congress."

Domenech also added that she has the potential to be a "more traditional person in this role," meaning she can build upon her relationships with fellow Republicans.

While it remains to be seen which of the Cabinet nominees will be confirmed, one thing that is for certain is that the upcoming Senate confirmation hearings and elections will go a long way in determining the trajectory of the second Trump administration.

Subscribe to Fox Nation to stream "The Cabinet" for continued analysis and background on these historic nominations — including the newly-released feature on Tulsi Gabbard — with new episodes dropping each Friday.



CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.