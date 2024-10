As former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris make their final appeals to voters ahead of Election Day, folks in Nevada say their state could swing toward either candidate.

"It's unpredictable," Carlos told Fox News Digital in Henderson. "Right now, I'd say they're probably balanced a little bit, but don't know which way it's going to go. You never know."

Nevada is among a handful of states where Trump and Harris are in a neck-and-neck race . Trump hopes to secure the GOP's first presidential win in Nevada since President George W. Bush's 2004 re-election victory.

SWING STATE GOP CHAIR REVEALS VOTER ENTHUSIASM FOR TRUMP IS SOMETHING 'WE'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE'

"I think Trump is gonna win," said Melissa, standing next to her car which was painted with pro-Trump slogans. She laughed as she added, "I just can't imagine anyone voting for Kamala."

President Biden won the state by 2.4 points in 2020, but the RealClearPolitics average of Nevada polls shows Trump with a slight lead over Harris.

In Clark County, which trends more Democratic than the state as a whole, Jerrie said he would "literally vote for Mickey Mouse over Trump."

"I think Harris would do good," he said. "She's probably the most qualified person ever running for office," he added, pointing to Harris' background as a prosecutor.

'POLARIZING' WAY OF PICKING PARTY NOMINEES TARGETED IN BALLOT QUESTIONS IN THESE 6 STATES

"My money's on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," Donna said in Las Vegas. "I know it's going to be a very close race and nobody can take it for granted and shouldn't take it for granted. I'm going to keep talking to my friends and neighbors and make sure they get out and vote, but I think we're going to win."

Bri said many people "may not even know right now who they're going to vote for."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So I think it's something that we're just going to find out when it happens and hopefully everything will be [done] peacefully," she said, adding that she appreciated the more civil tone of the vice presidential debate earlier this month.

Bri added, "I think we as a people would appreciate it if, going forward, [political discourse] happened that way. We've gotten so far off of the track and it's created a lot of … animosity against one another."