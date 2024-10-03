Nervous Democrats in Michigan suffering 'PTSD' and 'paranoia' over 2016 as election day nears: Report

Some Michigan Democrats are worried about a repeat of Hillary Clinton's loss in the state as election day nears and Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump remain neck-and-neck in the polls, according to reports.

"Smart Democrats have a healthy sense of paranoia," Michigan Democratic strategist Adrian Hemond told the Associated Press (AP). "If polling is as far off as it was in 2016, we’re cooked."

A new poll released by the New York Times and Siena College found Harris had 48% support in Michigan and Trump had 47%. Clinton narrowly lost Michigan to Trump in 2016 despite consistently leading in polls, making her the first Democrat to lose the state since Michael Dukakis in 1988.

Hemond noted that in 2016, some polls did not show how much support Trump had in Michigan.

"Anyone who’s from Michigan knows that, if you believe the polling, like, I got a bridge I’m going to sell you somewhere," Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and a candidate for Senate, told the AP.

"Democrats’ financial resources absolutely dwarf anything that the Republicans have," former GOP Michigan Gov. John Engler told the outlet. "But Trump is making stops in locations that have never had presidential visits before, and those are impactful with margins this close."

Slotkin reportedly said during a recent virtual fundraiser that Harris was "underwater" in Michigan, although it's typical for candidates to stoke fears of losing among their base to drive up fundraising.

"I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan," Slotkin said, according to Axios. "We have her underwater in our polling."

"What did we see? Money coming in like crazy. Everybody was excited. There was such a bump," said Lori Goldman, a Democratic activist and founder of Fems for Dems, a voter outreach group in the state. "And now, you know, it’s neck and neck."

"It is PTSD," Goldman added.

Patrick Schuh, another Democratic Michigan strategist, said voters his group has spoken to want to "hear more about what Harris stands for as a candidate."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.