Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Nervous Democrats in Michigan suffering 'PTSD' and 'paranoia' over 2016 as election day nears: Report

'If polling is as off as it was in 2016, we're cooked,' a Democratic strategist said

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Sen. John Thune on Harris being 'underwater' in Michigan: Democrats are 'worried' Video

Sen. John Thune on Harris being 'underwater' in Michigan: Democrats are 'worried'

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his reaction to Kamala Harris reportedly losing support in Michigan and his take on key Senate races ahead of November. 

Some Michigan Democrats are worried about a repeat of Hillary Clinton's loss in the state as election day nears and Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump remain neck-and-neck in the polls, according to reports. 

"Smart Democrats have a healthy sense of paranoia," Michigan Democratic strategist Adrian Hemond told the Associated Press (AP). "If polling is as far off as it was in 2016, we’re cooked."

A new poll released by the New York Times and Siena College found Harris had 48% support in Michigan and Trump had 47%. Clinton narrowly lost Michigan to Trump in 2016 despite consistently leading in polls, making her the first Democrat to lose the state since Michael Dukakis in 1988. 

Hemond noted that in 2016, some polls did not show how much support Trump had in Michigan. 

NY TIMES ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS, CHOOSES DEMOCRAT IN 17TH STRAIGHT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Harris

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, greets supporters during a campaign event at Cochise College Douglas Campus on September 27, 2024 in Douglas, Arizona.  ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

"Anyone who’s from Michigan knows that, if you believe the polling, like, I got a bridge I’m going to sell you somewhere," Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and a candidate for Senate, told the AP. 

"Democrats’ financial resources absolutely dwarf anything that the Republicans have," former GOP Michigan Gov. John Engler told the outlet. "But Trump is making stops in locations that have never had presidential visits before, and those are impactful with margins this close."

Slotkin reportedly said during a recent virtual fundraiser that Harris was "underwater" in Michigan, although it's typical for candidates to stoke fears of losing among their base to drive up fundraising.

"I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan," Slotkin said, according to Axios. "We have her underwater in our polling." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kamala Harris and Elissa Slotkin split image

Rep. Elissa Slotkin reportedly told donors that Michigan, one of the most important swing states that will likely determine the 2024 presidential election, is showing low enthusiasm for Vice President Harris. (Getty Images)

"What did we see? Money coming in like crazy. Everybody was excited. There was such a bump," said Lori Goldman, a Democratic activist and founder of Fems for Dems, a voter outreach group in the state. "And now, you know, it’s neck and neck."

"It is PTSD," Goldman added.

Patrick Schuh, another Democratic Michigan strategist, said voters his group has spoken to want to "hear more about what Harris stands for as a candidate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.