Michigan Democratic Senate hopeful warns Harris is falling behind in critical state: 'Underwater'

Poll are divided on Trump and Harris' popularity in swing states like Michigan

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
'Special Report' panelists discuss the latest presidential polling in key battleground states as Election Day inches closer. 

Senate candidate Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., reportedly told donors that Michigan, one of the most important swing states that will likely determine the 2024 presidential election, is not locked in for Vice President Kamala Harris. 

"I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan," Slotkin said during a virtual fundraiser, according to Axios

Former President Trump has chipped away at Harris' popularity in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin according to recent polls, but some Harris supporters, like Slotkin, are warning that Harris may actually be in serious danger there. The winner of Michigan has won the past four presidential elections.

NY TIMES ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS, CHOOSES DEMOCRAT IN 17TH STRAIGHT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Kamala Harris and Elissa Slotkin split image

Rep. Elissa Slotkin reportedly told donors that Michigan, one of the most important swing states that will likely determine the 2024 presidential election, is showing low enthusiasm for Vice President Harris. (Getty Images)

"We have her underwater in our polling," Slotkin said of Harris' popularity in Michigan. 

While Slotkin indicated a lack of confidence in Harris' popularity in Michigan, other polls have found that the vice president actually holds a narrow lead of 48% to 45% over former President Trump in the battleground state, per a USA Today/Suffolk University poll. 

GOOGLE SEARCH FAVORS HARRIS OVER TRUMP, PLACES ARTICLES WITH ‘LEFTIST BIAS’ ATOP GOP NOMINEE’S SITE: STUDY

Harris in Michigan

However, some polling experts, like director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, David Paleologos, say that Michigan is critical to Harris' success. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Six third-party candidates will also appear on the Michigan ballot, including independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his campaign last month and endorsed Trump. Though each polled under one percent, any of them could play spoiler if the margin between the two major party candidates tightens, according to David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

However, some polling experts, like director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, David Paleologos, say that Harris must maintain a strong enough lead in Michigan or risk political disaster. 

"If the Kamala Harris margin shrinks to a 1-point lead, the entire state hinges on the fringes of the Michigan ballot," he told USA Today. "The behavior of third-party voters — people who are mocked for wasting their votes — could make the difference if they rotate to either Harris or Trump."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

