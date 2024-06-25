Nancy Pelosi says she has no confidence in 'rogue' Supreme Court: 'Uphold the Constitution'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, has lost confidence in the "rogue" Supreme Court amid swirling discussions over ethics controversies and a push among Democrats to make the conservative majority a campaign issue ahead of November's presidential election.

"Do you have confidence in the Supreme Court?" CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi on Monday, the 2-year anniversary of the court's controversial Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that upended Roe v. Wade.

"No, I think they've gone rogue. It's most unfortunate," she replied. "But it's unfortunate further to see… what happened to the chief justice [John Roberts]? Did he go weak or did he go rogue? I don't know."

Democrats have homed in on the abortion issue in recent years in an effort to rally pro-choice supporters to the ballot box to protect their interests.

With the 2024 presidential election just months away, they are doubling their efforts, moving to codify abortion rights and point out the conservative justices appointed by Trump were the deciding factor in the Dobbs case.

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking in Atlanta last week, urgently warned Democrats that "everything is at stake" with reproductive rights as the Biden-Harris campaign unveiled plans to host over 50 events across the nation to mark the anniversary of the decision to overturn federal abortion rights, according to The Associated Press.

Pelosi, approaching the topic, told Cooper, "I respect their [the Supreme Court's] point of view. If they have a point of view about a woman’s right to choose, okay, but that’s not what they’re there to do — to advocate for a point of view. Run for Congress.

"They’re there to uphold the Constitution of the United States," she said, per The Daily Beast.

Simultaneously, Democrats are voicing concerns that conservative justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas had taken separate luxury trips without disclosing them, among other ethics concerns.

The concerns ignited calls to impose a code of ethics for the high court, a push that was met with vehement opposition from Republicans.

"It was a constitutional overreach. They're trying to micromanage the Roberts court. They're trying to destroy Alito and Thomas because they don't like the fact they're conservative judges," South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said of the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act, as he joined Fox News' Shannon Bream on Sunday.

Senate Republicans ultimately blocked the bill, which would have altered financial disclosure requirements, ethical standards and recusal requirements that apply to Supreme Court justices, according to the bill's summary .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.