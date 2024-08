MSNBC issued a correction to a TikTok video appearing to confuse Joe Rogan’s praise for former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, with praise for Vice President Kamala Harris.

After Rogan and Gabbard called out the news outlet for "deceptively editing" a video to make it seem like "The Joe Rogan Experience" host was heaping praise on Harris when he was talking about Gabbard, MSNBC issued a correction.

"We have removed an earlier version of this post that incorrectly implied Joe Rogan was talking more about Vice President Kamala Harris. He was referring to Tulsi Gabbard," the outlet stated in a note added to the new version of the video.

The original MSNBC clip is from August 2.

During an episode of his podcast on Tuesday, Rogan explained how MSNBC took his words regarding Gabbard out of context and applied them to Harris.

He said, "But this is what MSNBC did: They took a clip of me talking about Tulsi Gabbard and they edited it up and made it look like I was saying great things about Kamala Harris."

The host pushed back on rumors that he was planning legal action against the network over the clip, stating, "I’m not suing MSNBC."

Rogan specifically accused the network of having "deceptively edited the things that I was saying" and "took it completely out of context."

He stated that the outlet took clips from two separate segments on his podcast, one of him predicting a Harris victory in November, and one of him praising Gabbard’s experience, and putting them together to make it seem like he was endorsing Harris for the White House.

"I was talking about Tulsi Gabbard being a congresswoman for eight years and about how she served overseas [as part of] two deployments in medical service dealing with people who were blown up by the war," he said, adding: "That’s not something Kamala Harris did. That’s something Tulsi Gabbard did."

MSNBC "put it out there as a clip of me praising Kamala Harris."

Gabbard brought attention to the MSNBC clip in question in an X post earlier this month, stating the outlet "deceptively edited together this video of different Joe Rogan comments to make it appear that he was singing the praises of Kamala Harris."

Gabbard’s post included an alleged portion of the original TikTok, which featured a clip of Rogan telling political commentator Michael Malice that he believes Harris will win the presidency.

The TikTok then immediately cuts to another clip of Rogan stating, "She is a strong woman. She is a woman who has served overseas twice, in a medical unit. She was a congresswoman for eight years."

Gabbard stated that the latter clip involved Rogan actually praising Gabbard’s military and political record during another segment of his podcast. Like Rogan, she alleged the clip was cut together with the host’s real prediction that Harris is "gonna win" to make it seem like all his comments were about the vice president.

The original misleading TikTok is no longer available.

"This is another example of how MSNBC is working hand in glove with the Democrat elite and the Kamala Harris campaign to try to spread lies, simply things that are not true," Gabbard said.

MSNBC’s corrected TikTok does away with the alleged Gabbard clips and features an extended portion from Rogan’s interview with Malice which involved him claiming that Harris will win because people are being manipulated by the media into rejecting Trump.

MSNBC has not replied to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.