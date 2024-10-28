MSNBC host claims Trump 'forced' the Washington Post not to endorse Kamala Harris

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said former President Trump "forced" the Washington Post editorial board to not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in the race during an interview on ABC's "The View."

The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Brzezinski about why the Washington Post declined to endorse Harris in an election that is so high-stakes.

The Post announced on Friday that its editorial board wouldn't be endorsing either presidential candidate, and said they wouldn't be giving presidential endorsements in any future elections, either.

"That everything that Trump is threatening, you need to believe, and it’s already happening. If billionaires bend to his will … He threatens, disparages, demeans people, but he also makes things happen for himself," Brzezinski began.

"He got the Washington Post and Jeff Bezos, who’s supposedly a powerful, brilliant billionaire. He got Bezos to back down, the head of Amazon. Runs the Washington Post, owns it. He got them to stop what they have been doing timelessly, which is endorsing a candidate. He forced them to not endorse. That’s pretty scary, guys," she said.

The decision by the Post prompted many liberals to cancel their subscriptions to the paper. The Post's editorial board endorsed Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016 and President Biden in 2020.

The editorial board has mostly only endorsed Democratic candidates in presidential, Senate and congressional elections. Besides an endorsement of Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952, the Post has only ever endorsed Democrats for president since 1976.

Post editor at large Robert Kagan resigned because of the decision , and former executive editor Marty Baron denounced it as "cowardice."

"This is cowardice, with democracy as its casualty. @realdonaldtrump will see this as an invitation to further intimidate owner @jeffbezos (and others). Disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage," Baron wrote on X.

The Post has previously called former President Trump the worst president in modern history.

