Michigan voters sound off on JD Vance's debate performance: 'He told the truth'

Voters in swing state Michigan praised Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance for his debate performance against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"I thought it went really well. I thought [Vance] did really well. He held his own. He told the truth," a voter wearing a MAGA hat told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones, Wednesday.

Jones visited Steak ‘N Egger restaurant in Muskegon after Tuesday night’s CBS News Vice Presidential Debate, where many watchers gave Vance the advantage over Walz.

"[Walz] did terrible in many respects, but he is just honest and truthful also. He doesn't know what he's talking about and he kind of admitted it," one voter said.

Another voter said Walz appeared "too nervous."

"[Walz is] phony. He's too plastic. He doesn't know the topics like Vance."

A few voters at the diner, however, defended Walz's performance and argued the Democrat won the pair's only debate showdown.

"[Walz is] very articulate. He knows his facts," one woman said. "JD Vance totally switched the script last night. He told untruths. He flipped the switch. He lied throughout the whole entire debate last night. What he said was untrue – his stance on abortion, his stance on housing, his stance on the finance – everything was was not true."

The woman conceded that Vance's "experience on public stages" may have impacted the number of voters and pundits giving the senator the win.

Tuesday's debate covered a variety of subjects ranging from immigration to climate change to abortion as the two lesser known politicians sought to make their introductions to American voters before Election Day.

One Michigan voter said she is voting for Vice President Kamala Harris because she likes the idea that "we get to vote every four years instead of, 'if you vote me in, you won't ever have to vote again.'"

Another woman voiced her support for Trump "because he's for America, and he's for me. And he's for the unborn child."

"If you are for the person who cannot defend themselves, then you are for the rest of us," she said. "And if you don't care about those that are not able to defend themselves, you certainly aren't going to be in charge of us or care for us."

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report.