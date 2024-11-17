Expand / Collapse search
'Meet the Press' guest turns tables on panel blasting Trump's Cabinet picks as 'unqualified' in tense exchange

President Biden appointed California's attorney general to lead the Department of Health and Human Services

By Yael Halon Fox News
Hoover Institute fellow Lanhee Chen turned the tables when asked about RFK Jr.'s past experience in an interview on the NBC show.

A guest on "Meet the Press" Sunday turned the tables on an NBC panel questioning the qualifications of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet appointments in a tense on-air exchange. 

Host Kristen Welker brought up criticism by Democrats who've argued that Trump's cabinet picks are underqualified, raising potential ethical concerns and a lack of pertinent experience for their respective roles.

When former White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated her own concerns over a lack of experience among some of the nominees, Hoover Institute fellow Lanhee Chen pushed back, pointing out that the current Health and Human Services secretary, Xavier Becerra, was nominated by President Biden despite having a legal background that was completely unrelated to his assigned role.

DEMOCRATS' FUROR OVER ‘UNQUALIFIED’ TRUMP NOMINEES PUTS BIDEN STAFFING DECISIONS BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Donald Trump salutes crowd at UFC 309

President-elect Donald Trump looks on during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"We have seen nominations before from both parties where there have been ethical and substantive issues," Chen said. "Let's not forget we had a nominee for HHS secretary in this administration who had never dealt with healthcare before being nominated, so I think the notion that - "

Psaki, now an MSNBC host, interjected, "But - look, I'm not here to defend him, but he was the attorney general for the state of California. This is a little bit of a different…."

"So he had experience suing healthcare companies, but not anything to do with healthcare," Chen retorted.

"You can spend time talking about the controversial ones, but the reality is, there are some very good appointments here too that I think aren't getting a lot of attention and should because they're important from a policy perspective," he told the panel.

TRUMP'S SPEEDY CABINET PICKS SHOW HIS 'PRIORITY TO PUT AMERICA FIRST,' TRANSITION TEAM SAYS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife Cheryl Hines arrive before President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democrats in Congress and in the media have blasted Trump Cabinet nominees over their qualifications, including combat veteran Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense; South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as secretary of homeland security; Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as attorney general; and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Biden has also faced criticism from Republicans over several members of his administration who were believed to be lacking key attributes needed to perform the duties they were assigned, including Pete Buttigieg, who was appointed Biden’s transportation secretary after serving as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Since taking office, Republicans have amplified those concerns after a series of perceived missteps from Buttigieg, including the fallout from the supply chain crises and the devastating train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Several other Biden officials have faced heated criticism over their qualifications in recent years, including former senior Department of Energy official Sam Brinton, who identifies as nonbinary and was arrested multiple times for baggage theft at airports.

Becerra testified before Congress

UNITED STATES - MARCH 14: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance Committee hearing titled "The President's Fiscal Year 2025 Health and Human Services Budget," in Dirksen building on Thursday, March 14, 2024.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In 2023, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blasted the qualifications of Biden’s judicial appointments, saying in a press release, "The American people deserve the best and brightest. The Democrats are producing… something else."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com