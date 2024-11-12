Los Angeles Times owner announces paper will have a new editorial board soon so 'all voices are heard'

A new Los Angeles Times editorial board representing "all voices" will be coming soon, according to a post from the paper’s owner.

On Sunday, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong wrote about the importance of sharing different opinions to promote "trust in media" in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's resounding victory.

"Proud that we posted this letter from one of our readers on X. When the President has won the vote of the majority of Americans then ALL voices must be heard. Opinions are just that. I will work towards making our paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard and we can respectfully exchange every American’s view ..from left to right to the center. Coming soon. A new Editorial Board. Trust in media is critical for a strong democracy," Soon-Shiong posted on X.

Soon-Shiong appeared to be referring to a "Letters to the Editor" piece he had reshared on X that featured both criticism and praise for columnist LZ Granderson’s article, titled "There’s no mystery. White women handed Trump the election."

On Thursday, he similarly posted, "The American people have spoken and @latimes will take the lead to provide factual and balanced coverage as the country heals its division."

Soon-Shiong also retweeted a post-election clip from CNN's Scott Jennings where the commentator wrote, "3:38am - reflecting on Trump’s impending victory and coming Harris concession. Trump has a mandate. The late stage mirage of Harris momentum was crushed by regular working class Americans of all races."

The LA Times came under fire last month after the editorial board did not endorse a presidential candidate for the first time since 2008.

After news about the non-endorsement, editorials editor Mariel Garza claimed an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris had already been drafted, but the owner scrapped it.

"I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent," Garza said at the time. "In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up."

Veteran journalists Robert Greene and Karin Klein also resigned following the news.

According to Soon-Shiong, the decision came about after the editorial board refused to write a balanced analysis of both candidates’ and their policies.

He wrote on X, "The Editorial Board was provided the opportunity to draft a factual analysis of all the POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE policies by EACH candidate during their tenures at the White House, and how these policies affected the nation. In addition, the Board was asked to provide their understanding of the policies and plans enunciated by the candidates during this campaign and its potential effect on the nation in the next four years. In this way, with this clear and non-partisan information side-by-side, our readers could decide who would be worthy of being President for the next four years."

"Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision. Please #vote," the message concluded.

In response, the Los Angeles Times Guild Unit Council and Bargaining Committee released a statement attacking Soon-Shiong for blocking a planned endorsement of Harris.

"We are deeply concerned about our owner’s decision to block a planned endorsement in the presidential race. We are even more concerned that he is now unfairly assigning blame to Editorial Board members for his decision not to endorse. We are still pressing for answers from newsroom management on behalf of our members. The Los Angeles Times Guild stands with our members who have always worked diligently to protect the integrity of our newsroom," the statement read.

The Guild had to follow up with a message begging Times readers not to unsubscribe from the paper and jeopardize their livelihoods.

Fox News Digital reached out to Granderson, the Los Angeles Times and the Los Angeles Times Guild for a comment.