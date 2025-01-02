Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles church struggles to be neutral as members leave over political differences

Data from the November presidential election shows that Los Angeles residents voted for Trump more than what many polls had projected

Joshua Q. Nelson
Published
Gavin Newsom has destroyed the most beautiful state in the country: Emily Wilson Video

Gavin Newsom has destroyed the most beautiful state in the country: Emily Wilson

Podcast host Emily Wilson discusses California's free health care for migrants and crime in the state on 'Fox News @ Night.'

A Los Angeles church is struggling to balance politics, causing some of the congregation to leave over differences.

Rev. Jonathan Hall has been trying to figure out "what’s ‘too political’ for a place of worship — or whether ‘being political’ is the whole point of the Gospel," according to a report by The Washington Post.

Hall’s First Christian Church of North Hollywood, a "politically-blended congregation," struggled with political differences before and after the presidential election, when President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a landslide victory.

Hall, a native of Alabama, led the church north of Los Angeles for two years. He aims to unite the church, but it’s been a challenge.

"Persuading the Republicans, Democrats and independents in his pews to stay and pray with one another is getting more complicated," the Post reported.

The Post reported further, "When he preaches what the Bible says about the mandate to care for migrants, Hall focuses on the story of Mary and Joseph rather than modern-day wanderers. He selected a book of scripture readings that sets out specific text for every Sunday, so no one could question whether his picks were making a political statement."

"And when somebody tells him they think a sermon was aimed at a specific politician, he says, ‘That’s one way to look at it!’"

Los Angeles has typically been a liberal city for several decades. The city has not voted for a Republican mayor since 1993.

Data from the presidential election in November shows that Los Angeles residents voted for Trump more than what many polls had projected. 

Person with their hands clasped in prayer on the open pages of a Bible.

Trump won more votes in L.A. than he did in 2020, receiving approximately 40% of votes compared to 34%. Furthermore, Trump improved his vote share across the country, starting with conservative areas but extending into deeply Democratic states.

Several congregants left the church due to their political differences. One of the members cited a film Hall planned to screen about Christian nationalism being "too one-sided" and "anti-Republican."

Others left after they discovered their peers were attending Trump’s inauguration. 

"Someone else walked out of services early on the Sunday after the election, feeling that a leader on the stage was too focused on consoling people who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris," the Post added.

"If you’re at a football game, one side wins, and everyone leaves. With a church [and the election], it’s like everyone is still there," Hall said. 

He went on to say, "The popcorn is still on the ground, the Coke cups, the mess. Fifty percent of people are upset, and we have to pick up the pieces."

First Christian is part of the Disciples of Christ denomination and serves over 1,000 members. The denomination’s origin was founded to "unify Christian groups who had broken over theology and worship styles."

"If I’m a good pastor, I’m both comforting you and confronting you. But I also need to be a prophet, right? You’re supposed to come to church to look for questions that will change your life."

"Before Hall, the same pastor had led First Christian for 52 years. Congregants say the late Rev. Robert M. Bock didn’t speak about contemporary political issues in church — even during the Vietnam War, which marked the start of his tenure. Hall is trying to forge a new way," the Post reported.

