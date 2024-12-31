Liberal media commentators blast Trump supporters, 'Trumpism': 'Collision of greed and hatred'

Several liberal media commentators have lashed out at President-elect Donald Trump's supporters in recent days, as the year winds down and as Biden prepares to exit the White House.

"It is an inevitability that the hyperpopulist, non-college-educated part of Trump's base, which is the plurality at the minimum, a majority if you make certain arguments, were always going to be preconditioned to believe that the word immigrant or visa, always in their minds means brown people bad," Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson said, before going on to mock Trump supporters, during an appearance on MSNBC.

Wilson was responding to differing opinions among Republicans with regard to the H1-B visa program for skilled workers, which Trump acknowledged he has used at his properties.

"They have this belief that the guy with the GED and his fake Oakley sunglasses and his goatee and his pickup truck, the universal Twitter bro, that you see in every avatar on Twitter, that guy is thinking to himself, ‘Oh I could have been the senior software designer at Google if it weren’t for DEI or immigration.’ It’s absurd," Wilson said.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, ex-CNN reporter Don Lemon and MSNBC political analyst Eddie Claude Jr. also took aim at the president-elect's supporters and movement.

Rubin suggested that Trump supporters couldn't read during an event at the 92NY Center for Culture & Arts on Dec. 15, when she spoke with anti-Trump critic George Conway about the aftermath of the 2024 election.

"People ask me all the time, why is the media so mamsy-pamsey? And there are two explanations," Rubin began. "The one is, they are convinced that if they would just move a little bit to the right, all those MAGA readers out there — now, you’ll notice the contradiction in terms, ‘MAGA readers’ — would pick up The Washington Post, and they would have more readers. What is the logical fallacy here? Yes, ‘reader.’ And there’s nothing that The Washington Post could possibly do that would have those people take out a subscription. But I’m convinced they’re in there someplace."

Rubin also wrote a column, published Dec. 23, for the Post that advised against reaching out to the other side to find common ground, specifically with Trump allies and supporters.

Lemon called supporters of Trump "dumb f---ing idiots" and mocked their "stupid MAGA brain," during an episode of the Don Lemon Show .

"You're so f---ing stupid and you deserve it. You f---ing deserve it because you're so dumb," he said. "Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity."

He said MAGA supporters were part of a cult, and asked, "How stupid and dumb are you?"

MSNBC's Claude made the argument on Monday that hatred, selfishness and greed were an essential part of Trump's movement.

"So this is a really important point, right? In the sense that you’ve always had these three components and Ronald Reagan was able to balance them in interesting sorts of ways. And so we have here is the plutocrat, right, in Elon Musk, right? Greed, you know, pulling, kind of advancing his interests, and you have right-wing populism, right-wing populism that sometimes is expressed in terms of an emphasis in the American worker, but it takes the form of xenophobia, it takes the form of nativism, it takes the form of hatred," Claude said, claiming the three elements of the modern Republican Party are corporatists, libertarians and nativists.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace emphatically agreed with Claude during the conversation on her show on Monday and argued that understanding Trumpism was essential to beating it.

"So we have the collision of greed and hatred right in front of us and that’s at the heart of Trumpism, of MAGAism. It’s always been greed, always been selfish, it’s always been hatred and now it’s in full, full view," Claude said.

President Biden also referred to Trump supporters as garbage during a Zoom campaign call for Vice President Kamala Harris in late October, though the White House and the president himself tried to walk it back.