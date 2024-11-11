LAURA: Trump has an opportunity to reshape Washington

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains the importance of Republicans working together to advance Trump’s policies on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now for the hard part, that's the focus of tonight's "Angle." All weekend long, I was still kind of processing, like many of you, Trump's historic comeback , the bogus lawsuits, the frivolous indictments, the relentless defamation claim, Kamala's $1.2 billion war chest. I mean, not even two assassination attempts could break him. Even his most strident critics are recognizing the opportunity he has to reshape Washington.

...

Of course, the question is how much support can President Trump get on Capitol Hill? Because, look, he outperformed pretty much every Republican who ran this go around. Trump's agenda, which he specifically campaigned on, should be the Republican agenda. His focus was not just the border, not just the economy, but our trade policy, our defense policy, too.

So, given that the GOP likely controls both houses of Congress, it'll be a narrow majority in the House, it's realistic that Trump voters expect his policies to be swiftly moved through Congress. At a minimum, I mean, a bare minimum, President Trump should be able to rely on Republicans that he helped to regain the majority in the Senate.