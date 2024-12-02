Expand / Collapse search
LAURA: The media never believed Biden had clean hands here

There has been long-term corruption and deception from the Biden family, Laura explains

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to President Biden pardoning his son Hunter Biden after previously saying he wouldn't on The Ingraham Angle.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Given what we've learned over the years about the long-term corruption and deception of the Biden family, the Corleones have nothing on them. Exactly no one on earth with a functioning brain should have been surprised by Joe Biden's Thanksgiving pardon for his son, Hunter.  

... 

BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER BIDEN AHEAD OF EXIT FROM OVAL OFFICE 

The key thing here is everyone knew that Biden was lying. Yet, because they knew it would hurt Biden politically and then help Trump, the entire political media establishment pretended otherwise. We're all enablers and everyone here is exposed-Biden, the media, Democrat staffers. 

... 

We know why they pretended otherwise. Come on. They never believed Biden had clean hands here, that he was some paragon of constitutional, or any other type of virtue. They never thought Trump was a threat to democracy, but they railed against Trump's claims that the DOJ was politicized. 

