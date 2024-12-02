LAURA: The media never believed Biden had clean hands here

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Given what we've learned over the years about the long-term corruption and deception of the Biden family, the Corleones have nothing on them. Exactly no one on earth with a functioning brain should have been surprised by Joe Biden's Thanksgiving pardon for his son, Hunter.

BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER BIDEN AHEAD OF EXIT FROM OVAL OFFICE

The key thing here is everyone knew that Biden was lying. Yet, because they knew it would hurt Biden politically and then help Trump, the entire political media establishment pretended otherwise. We're all enablers and everyone here is exposed-Biden, the media, Democrat staffers.

