LAURA: Kamala Harris tries to blend into whatever background she is in

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Vice President Kamala Harris for trying to "blend into whatever background she is in" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris ’ cadre of high paid consultants and fat cat donors are frantically trying to create an alternative reality, one where Kamala Harris is the candidate that America has been hungering for. Worried about crime? Don't, because Kamala is on it.

...

BLUE CITY COPS SAY KAMALA HARRIS ‘HELPED’ KILLERS AND RAPISTS, WARN OF ‘DISASTER’ IF SHE BECOMES PRESIDENT

Well, Kamala Harris tries to blend into whatever background she is in. So, during the 2020 riots, when it was trendy to be anti-law enforcement, she echoed whatever trite blather other liberals everywhere were posting on social media. ... Now, it's funny how you don't hear Harris talk about that movement much anymore, because last time I checked, various BLM groups were being investigated for waste, fraud and abuse of the tens of millions in funds that they raked in.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Look, every story the media is promoting about Harris right now until election night is untrue. She's not a visionary leader. She's not a brilliant politician. She's not a tough former prosecutor. She's a left-wing hack.