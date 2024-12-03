Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Why shouldn't we be America first?

Countries 'with their hands out love having a weak American president,' Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Trump operates from a position of strength Video

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why the United States must put itself before foreign countries on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why some countries love a "weak American president" in office on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Why shouldn't we be America first? As we saw during COVID, China put China first. 

Same in Germany, when German leaders banned the export of its PPE to protect its citizens first. I don't forget any of this. They've always had a strong, Trump-like protectionist strain in Europe. Look at their trade policies, slapping exports and other restrictions on American dairy, agriculture, wine and cars, all meant to protect European farmers and automobile manufacturers.  

BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER BIDEN AHEAD OF EXIT FROM OVAL OFFICE 

It's Europe first, and why should we blame them? We use our leverage. They use theirs. What's the point of having countries if they don't put their own people first?  

That's always been the point of Trump and other people who agree with him, but listening to Biden today, it sounded more like "Angola first." Countries with their hands out love having a weak American president like Biden in office. Remember, they were positively giddy in 2020. 

