Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why some countries love a "weak American president" in office on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Why shouldn't we be America first ? As we saw during COVID, China put China first.

Same in Germany, when German leaders banned the export of its PPE to protect its citizens first. I don't forget any of this. They've always had a strong, Trump-like protectionist strain in Europe. Look at their trade policies, slapping exports and other restrictions on American dairy, agriculture, wine and cars, all meant to protect European farmers and automobile manufacturers.

It's Europe first, and why should we blame them? We use our leverage. They use theirs. What's the point of having countries if they don't put their own people first?

