LAURA INGRAHAM: Who's left in the Democratic Party with any credibility or influence?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham discusses Democrats’ need for a new leader after their 2024 election loss on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Given the inroads that Trump has made with young voters, Latino and Black voters, and urban America, even Southern California — what the heck can Democrats offer?

Abortion and saving democracy did not get it done. So, why will it get it done in 2028? Given the epic failures of policy and messaging, who's left in the party with any credibility and any influence?

With Kamala going down in flames, with the Obamas — they're getting burned — with Pelosi getting old, Democrats need someone to lead them. When the bench isn't really deep, Jefferies actually becomes a viable candidate…

