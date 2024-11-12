Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Who's left in the Democratic Party with any credibility or influence?

Democrats need someone to lead them, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Progressives have no one but themselves to blame

Laura: Progressives have no one but themselves to blame

Fox News host Laura Ingraham outlines the Democratic Party's failures on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham discusses Democrats’ need for a new leader after their 2024 election loss on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Given the inroads that Trump has made with young voters, Latino and Black voters, and urban America, even Southern California — what the heck can Democrats offer? 

Abortion and saving democracy did not get it done. So, why will it get it done in 2028? Given the epic failures of policy and messaging, who's left in the party with any credibility and any influence?  

MEDIA RECKONING: WHERE ARE THE PRO-TRUMP DISSENTING VOICES AT LIBERAL NEWS ORGANIZATIONS? 

With Kamala going down in flames, with the Obamas — they're getting burned — with Pelosi getting old, Democrats need someone to lead them. When the bench isn't really deep, Jefferies actually becomes a viable candidate…

Now, of course, in this Democrat regrouping period, let's not forget the guy who Kamala stupidly passed over: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a very talented politician. He's a lot more likely than California liberal Gavin Newsom to gain traction, and we can only hope that Democrats may look at Mayor Pete for something important. 

