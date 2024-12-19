Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

LAURA INGRAHAM: We've seen this 'spending charade' before

The spending bill is 'teeming with nonessential junk,' Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: We've seen this spending charade before Video

Laura: We've seen this spending charade before

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to the 'horrors' in the interim spending plan on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham unpacks the debate over the interim spending bill "teeming with nonessential junk" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: As I just said, we've seen this spending charade before, and the D.C. corrupt-a-crats — they usually win.

But let's look at the good side tonight: The swamp creatures — they always scatter and scream when they're under a spotlight — may not actually win this time. 

BIDEN ANGRY OVER DEMOCRATS SCOLDING HUNTER PARDON: REPORT 

It may not be able to ram through the usual last-minute, bloated, yuletide "spendaroo," even after all the messiness of today. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

I think the swamp has to have forgotten along the way that Donald Trump and DOGE, his crew, could actually read the bill. 

They were betting on everyone just wanting to rush to the doors for Christmas, but what happened was social media — as Elon Musk noted tonight — social media was used for its best purpose, to reveal the truth to the American people. 

In this case, the horrors that Chip Roy was talking about within that bill. It was teeming with nonessential junk. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.