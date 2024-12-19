LAURA INGRAHAM: We've seen this 'spending charade' before

Fox News host Laura Ingraham unpacks the debate over the interim spending bill "teeming with nonessential junk" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: As I just said, we've seen this spending charade before, and the D.C. corrupt-a-crats — they usually win.

But let's look at the good side tonight: The swamp creatures — they always scatter and scream when they're under a spotlight — may not actually win this time.

BIDEN ANGRY OVER DEMOCRATS SCOLDING HUNTER PARDON: REPORT

It may not be able to ram through the usual last-minute, bloated, yuletide "spendaroo," even after all the messiness of today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I think the swamp has to have forgotten along the way that Donald Trump and DOGE, his crew, could actually read the bill.

They were betting on everyone just wanting to rush to the doors for Christmas, but what happened was social media — as Elon Musk noted tonight — social media was used for its best purpose, to reveal the truth to the American people.

In this case, the horrors that Chip Roy was talking about within that bill. It was teeming with nonessential junk.