Biden angry over Democrats scolding Hunter pardon: report

The NYT reported Tuesday that Biden is also 'moody' as he nears the end of his WH tenure

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she's 'not a fan' of Biden's pardon Video

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar discussed the possibility of President Biden issuing preemptive pardons for critics of President-elect Donald Trump.

President Biden is reportedly angry at the several Democratic lawmakers who have spoken out against him pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, ahead of his December sentencing. 

The New York Times reported Tuesday that some people close to the president have described him as "moody" as he approaches the end of his presidency. The report said that the president is "currently angry" at fellow Democrats denouncing his pardon, citing someone who spent time with Biden recently.

Several Democrats have criticized the pardon, as well as the president's statement blasting the justice system after he had repeatedly promised he wouldn't issue a pardon for his son.

The Times also reported that as Biden nears the end of his term, he barely engages with reporters and his messaging is "targeted and restrained."

President Biden says he won't pardon Hunter

President Biden and his son Hunter Biden (Getty Images)

HUNTER BIDEN PARDON: MEDIA TAKES LATEST BLOW TO CREDIBILITY WITH BOTCHED COVERAGE OF BROKEN PROMISE

Biden briefly spoke to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, offering his first public comment on the mysterious drone sightings across the East Coast. The president said there was "nothing nefarious" about the drones, according to reports.

Biden issued a pardon for Hunter on Dec. 1 and said in a statement, "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

The president repeatedly made a point throughout his time in office to say that he respected the results of the DOJ investigation against his son. 

"While as a father I certainly understand [Biden’s] natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a lengthy statement.

Jury Selection Begins In Hunter Biden Gun Trial

Hunter Biden departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said during an interview in early December that she didn't agree with Biden's Hunter pardon, and also said the pardon system needed reform. 

Biden has not publicly addressed the pardon of his son since he issued the statement.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.