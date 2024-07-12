Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: We're not going to let Democrats 'off the hook' here

Ingraham calls out Democrats for being 'willing to keep this con going for four more years'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham asks who at the White House is making "any of the big calls" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: I've been in D.C. way too long, but someone in Washington, D.C., is passing the buck? Never happens! Well, we're not going to let the Democrats off the hook here.  

CNN HOST SLAMS WISCONSIN RADIO SHOW FOR EDITING BIDEN POST-DEBATE INTERVIEW: ‘H--- NO!’ 

The truth is, by propping up Biden, they were gambling with the economy, our national security and even the Constitution. We know Biden is not making any of the big calls. So, who is? No one voted for Dr. Jill or any of those lightweights Biden has in his Cabinet, and we sure as heck didn't vote for Hunter. Who knows? Maybe a few prostitutes did.  

What everyone needs to remember tonight is that they were willing to keep this con going for four more years. Even now, they'll stand by their decrepit man. Of course, Politico says it's just a conservative conspiracy theory — all of this — but in fact, officials are tacitly admitting that they, in fact, did know that Biden was a mess. 

