LAURA INGRAHAM: We're not going to let Democrats 'off the hook' here

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asks who at the White House is making "any of the big calls" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I've been in D.C. way too long, but someone in Washington, D.C., is passing the buck? Never happens! Well, we're not going to let the Democrats off the hook here.

The truth is, by propping up Biden , they were gambling with the economy, our national security and even the Constitution. We know Biden is not making any of the big calls. So, who is? No one voted for Dr. Jill or any of those lightweights Biden has in his Cabinet, and we sure as heck didn't vote for Hunter. Who knows? Maybe a few prostitutes did.

