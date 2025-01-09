LAURA INGRAHAM: We won't desert the people of California

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on officials’ response to the California wildfires on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: Everybody knows how much I love California. It's where most of my family lives.
No one deserves the type of incompetent, DEI-obsessed leadership that has produced such disastrous results. Not just this wildfire management, but everything else that happens in California.
So, we must do better, and I believe President Trump and his team will be part of that solution. The "Angle" expects to see a whole-of-government approach here, including support from Republicans on Capitol Hill...
We’ve got to rebuild L.A., got to take every possible federal measure to prevent this sort of bungling from happening again. These people are fellow Americans. We're not going to desert them, and I look forward to 2028 when President Trump will welcome the world again to the L.A. Olympics. I was there in 1984, and 2028 has got to be amazing. Then, we can all take pride in the rebirth of this great American city.