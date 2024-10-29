LAURA INGRAHAM: It's time to turn the page from the 'Biden era of decline and demonization'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham contrasts the Harris and Trump pitches to voters with one week left until Election Day, saying it's time to "turn the page" on the "Biden era of decline and demonization" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, think about the contrast here: Trump packs the Garden to the rafters. He goes to a liberal city to do so, but for her closing pitch, she heads to the most pro-Democrat place in the United States here in Washington, D.C. How brave is she?

HARRIS UNVEILS ‘CLOSING ARGUMENT,’ TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN PENNSYLVANIA

Well, tonight, she'll tell us that it's time to turn the page. Finally, I agree with Kamala Harris . It is time to turn the page from the Biden era of decline and demonization that she will continue and to an era of prosperity and peace from their agenda of division and hate, to a new time of unity and optimism.

With her, it's not turning the page. It's a return to rage.