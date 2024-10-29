Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's time to turn the page from the 'Biden era of decline and demonization'

Ingraham calls out the 'return to rage'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: With Kamala Harris, it's not turning the page, it's a return to rage Video

Laura: With Kamala Harris, it's not turning the page, it's a return to rage

Fox News host Laura Ingraham dissects the closing pitches from the 2024 presidential candidates on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham contrasts the Harris and Trump pitches to voters with one week left until Election Day, saying it's time to "turn the page" on the "Biden era of decline and demonization" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, think about the contrast here: Trump packs the Garden to the rafters. He goes to a liberal city to do so, but for her closing pitch, she heads to the most pro-Democrat place in the United States here in Washington, D.C. How brave is she?  

HARRIS UNVEILS ‘CLOSING ARGUMENT,’ TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN PENNSYLVANIA

Well, tonight, she'll tell us that it's time to turn the page. Finally, I agree with Kamala Harris. It is time to turn the page from the Biden era of decline and demonization that she will continue and to an era of prosperity and peace from their agenda of division and hate, to a new time of unity and optimism. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP    

With her, it's not turning the page. It's a return to rage. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.