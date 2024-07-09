LAURA INGRAHAM: The real power base is Jill, Hunter and the far-left

Fox News host Laura Ingraham unpacks calls for President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race in her opening monologue Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Hell no, Joe won't go. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, they're usually so chatty. They love shooting the breeze with their pals in the press. But today, after House Dems met on Capitol Hill to discuss the albatross at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it was a different story.

Nice try, but it's clear that behind closed doors, Democrats are in total disarray. NBC's Jake Sherman talked to members as they left the room and said this: One House Democrat supportive of Biden told him it "felt like a funeral" and that there was "no consensus on Biden." Mark Takano of California said Biden is losing his district now, one that Biden won with only 62% in 2020. All right, so the public display of unity, it's just bad acting.

Democrats are looking at the same polls we're looking at, and they see their dream of retaking the House majority, building on the Senate majority, taking the White House again; it's all slipping away if Biden stays put. They see Biden protected, though, by the leftist "Squad" members.

Just yesterday, we heard that Virginia Senator Mark Warner was set to lead a gaggle of supposedly common sense Dems to convince Biden to step aside. Well, that fizzled before it even started. "Warner's meeting had been seen as a potential watershed moment for Senate Democrats who have remained largely silent on Biden's future amid calls for him to step aside."

But now Warner knows how much influence he really has, and the answer is not much. The real power base is Jill, Hunter, and the far-left.