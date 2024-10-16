LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris' team thinks 'scaring voters' about Trump is the only card it has to play

Fox News host Laura Ingraham picks apart the "messaging gurus" in Vice President Kamala Harris’ camp and how they're trying to "bluff" American voters on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala's team thinks that scaring voters about Trump is the only card they have to play. Yet, how can it possibly make Americans vote against their own pocketbooks, which they will obviously be doing if they vote for her?

Now, the polling is consistently terrible for Harris, saying that 59% say the economy is getting worse, more than twice as many than they say it's getting better. Only 23% say it's getting better. Among registered voters who say the economy's worsening, Trump leads Harris by a sweeping 53 points.

