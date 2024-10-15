LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris has a 'demeaning' pitch for Black male voters

Fox News host Laura Ingraham details Vice President Kamala Harris’ "demeaning" pitch to Black voters on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: A five-point plan, including weed and money, is how Kamala thinks she's going to win over the Black voters that she's losing, but they're smarter than she thinks they are…
Now, many years ago, when I clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, I learned that there is nothing that bothers liberals — I mean, really bothers them — bothers them more than minorities who think for themselves. That means right now they are spinning over new data coming out about Black views on Trump versus Harris...
How does Kamala win back Black men? Now, with a serious plan, I imagine, to ditch "Bidenomics" and grow the economy so Black men have the jobs that they deserve, or perhaps with the pledge to seal the border once and for all? No, of course not. Instead, she's dangling goodies that she knows she can never deliver on.