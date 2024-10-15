Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris has a 'demeaning' pitch for Black male voters

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris' plan to win over Black voters on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham details Vice President Kamala Harris’ "demeaning" pitch to Black voters on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: A five-point plan, including weed and money, is how Kamala thinks she's going to win over the Black voters that she's losing, but they're smarter than she thinks they are…

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS OBAMA ‘FORGOT OUR FIGHT FOR RIGHT TO VOTE’ AFTER SCOLDING BLACK VOTERS AGAINST HARRIS 

Now, many years ago, when I clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, I learned that there is nothing that bothers liberals — I mean, really bothers them — bothers them more than minorities who think for themselves. That means right now they are spinning over new data coming out about Black views on Trump versus Harris... 

How does Kamala win back Black men? Now, with a serious plan, I imagine, to ditch "Bidenomics" and grow the economy so Black men have the jobs that they deserve, or perhaps with the pledge to seal the border once and for all? No, of course not. Instead, she's dangling goodies that she knows she can never deliver on. 

