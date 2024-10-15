LAURA INGRAHAM: Kamala Harris has a 'demeaning' pitch for Black male voters

Fox News host Laura Ingraham details Vice President Kamala Harris’ "demeaning" pitch to Black voters on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: A five-point plan, including weed and money, is how Kamala thinks she's going to win over the Black voters that she's losing, but they're smarter than she thinks they are…

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS OBAMA ‘FORGOT OUR FIGHT FOR RIGHT TO VOTE’ AFTER SCOLDING BLACK VOTERS AGAINST HARRIS

Now, many years ago, when I clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, I learned that there is nothing that bothers liberals — I mean, really bothers them — bothers them more than minorities who think for themselves. That means right now they are spinning over new data coming out about Black views on Trump versus Harris...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP